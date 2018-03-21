Transgender Bathroom Bill

6:20 PM, Mar 21, 2018

Does Tennessee need Transgender Bathroom Legislation? Last week a bill was reintroduced by Senator Mae Beavers that would require students in public schools to use the bathroom that corresponded with the gender listed on their birth certificate. What do you think? Carrie Sharp is joined on OpenLine by the Tennessee Equality Project's Chris Sanders to discuss why he thinks this legislation would discriminate against vulnerable students.

