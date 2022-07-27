Watch Now
Transparency Tuesdays: Behind the scenes with Forrest Sanders

Looking beyond the lens in this new series for OpenLine
Ben Hall is joined by fellow employee and feature reporter Forrest Sanders to discuss the elements behind his stories and news literacy on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jul 27, 2022
