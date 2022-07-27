WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall is joined by fellow employee and feature reporter Forrest Sanders to discuss the elements behind his stories and news literacy on this episode of OpenLine.
Transparency Tuesdays: Behind the scenes with Forrest Sanders
Looking beyond the lens in this new series for OpenLine
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 15:31:39-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.