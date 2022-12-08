Watch Now
Dr. James Antoon, pediatrician with Vanderbilt Medical Center, advises us on what steps to take during our third holiday season in the pandemic.
Levi Ismail and Dr. James Antoon give viewers insight on how to navigate the tripledemic this winter.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Dec 08, 2022
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Levi Ismail and Dr. James Antoon, MD, answer callers' questions about the best approaches to navigating the so-called "tripledemic" of RSV, flu, and of course, COVID-19, this holiday season.

