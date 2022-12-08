WTVF-NASHVILLE — Levi Ismail and Dr. James Antoon, MD, answer callers' questions about the best approaches to navigating the so-called "tripledemic" of RSV, flu, and of course, COVID-19, this holiday season.
Tripledemic
Dr. James Antoon, pediatrician with Vanderbilt Medical Center, advises us on what steps to take during our third holiday season in the pandemic.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 15:28:08-05
