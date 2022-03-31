WTVF-NASHVILLE —What is cryptocurrency and NFTs or also known as Non Fungible Tokens? Ben Hall is joined by Dr. Julio Rivas of Lipscomb to help break down and understand cryptocurrency and NFTs while also answering the question: is cryptocurrency the future?
Understanding cryptocurrency and NFTs
What is cryptocurrency and non fungible tokens?
Posted at 1:31 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 14:31:20-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.