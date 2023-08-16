NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Advocates withVoices for a Safer Tennessee join Ben on this edition of OpenLine to clarify what safer gun laws, if implemented, would actually entail, and why they would benefit Tennesseans.
Upcoming Special Session
Michelle Augusty and Todd Cruse with Voices for a Safer Tennessee are our guests.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 13:18:35-04
