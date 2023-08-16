Watch Now
Upcoming Special Session

Michelle Augusty and Todd Cruse with Voices for a Safer Tennessee are our guests.
Voices for a Safer TN joins us on this edition of OpenLine to discuss where Tennesseans stand in terms of safer gun laws.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 13:18:35-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Advocates withVoices for a Safer Tennessee join Ben on this edition of OpenLine to clarify what safer gun laws, if implemented, would actually entail, and why they would benefit Tennesseans.

