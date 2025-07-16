Using AI in the Classroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Up to 30% of a teacher's day deals with lesson planning and administrative duties. If these tasks were taken care of in minutes by a computer program, it would give teachers more personalized time for students. What are these tools and how do you integrate AI into the school day? Ryan Longnecker, PhD and Associate Dean of Online Leadership at Trevecca Nazarene University joins host Ben Hall as they navigate the ins and outs, the good and bad and the ethics of using AI programs to help teachers prepare lessons for their students. A mix of traditional teaching integrated with AI can create paths and learning experiences based on a child's individual needs, learning style and abilities. Some AI programs can create individual lesson plans specific to a student's level of learning. Traditionally a teacher would create one lesson plan in the middle for all with small adjustments for the top learners and those that need more assistance. With the teacher shortage, AI could help teachers not feel overwhelmed with administrative work and want to stay in the profession. Trevecca is offering a free class for educators. Go to: catalog.trevecca.edu for a list of free online classes.