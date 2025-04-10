Using the Power of Artificial Intelligence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of OpenLine, host Ben Hall discusses the impact of AI on research at Vanderbilt University. Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Bennett Landman shows how the VALIANT lab uses the power of artificial intelligence to help crunch the numbers and extrapolate theories while finding answers to hypotheses for researchers at Vanderbilt. Bringing AI out of computer labs and into multiple disciplines. Host Ben Hall and Dr. Landman discuss how cancer diagnosis and research can become more targeted and how medical imaging of the human brain and body can show microscopically detailed information to pin point areas of concern. The future of medicine is now, creating a "medical twin" that AI can simulate a treatment on a patient in seconds, before an actual course of care is enacted. VALIANT is also being used not just for medical, but for other data solutions like mapping hundreds of square miles of archaeological sites in just a few weeks that used to take years.LINK to Vanderbilt VALIANT