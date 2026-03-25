Vaccine Education and Disease Prevention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Meharry Medical College Vaccine Research & Education CMO Michael Caldwell, MD, MPH, FACP explains the upward trend of measles in the US since Covid and preventing the return of deadly childhood diseases. Caldwell gives analysis of the South Carolina measles outbreak 2025-March 2026 with numbers showing unvaccinated children under 11as the group suffering from the disease. Caldwell and host Ben Hall discuss the scientific findings vs. the political disagreements concerning the direction of health in the US. Caldwell explains the judge's ruling about childhood vaccination schedules.