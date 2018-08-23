Veterans Mental Health
Staff Sergeant Ryan M. Pitts, the 9th living recipient of the Medal of Honor from the War in Afghanistan, and Veteran turned Licensed Therapist, Elizabeth Sherr, joins Ben Hall on OpenLine to talk the need for mental health services for veterans, the stigma that still exists, and options for veterans and their families.
Plus Side of Nashville: Bridges For the Deaf...
Over 92-percent of deaf children are born to hearing parents. But here’s an interesting fact, for a variety of reasons, the vast…
Plus Side of Nashville: Camelot Foster Care...
Nanette Griffin, Director of Camelot Foster Care Agency, along with Care, Shunekari Harris -Director of First Ladies Inc. Nashville…
Why aren't students finishing College?
Bob Obrohta of TN College Access and Success Network, and Jennifer Hill of the Nashville Education Foundation join OpenLine to discuss the…
MorningLine: Driving Safety
As of today there are 902 traffic fatalities in Tennessee. On today's MorningLine we are joined by Lt. Bill Miller with the TN Highway…
MorningLine: Social Security (November 2018)
On today's MorningLine we are joined by Josh Horn with the Social Security Administration to take your calls and questions. Be sure to watch!
Out and About: BiTN
Pam sits down with Melinda Brown of BiTN, to talk about the misconceptions of those who identify as Bisexual.
Out and About: Nashville in Harmony Holiday...
Chuck sits down with Nashville in Harmony to talk about their upcoming Holiday Show, "Making Spirits Bright!"
Out and About- Buzz About November 2018
The Out and About Crew discusses a number of Tennessee gay bars receiving hate mail, and Toxic Masculinity getting a new code of paint.