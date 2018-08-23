Veterans Mental Health

1:52 PM, Aug 20, 2018
1:22 PM, Aug 23, 2018

Staff Sergeant Ryan M. Pitts, the 9th living recipient of the Medal of Honor from the War in Afghanistan, and Veteran turned Licensed Therapist, Elizabeth Sherr, joins Ben Hall on OpenLine to talk the need for mental health services for veterans, the stigma that still exists, and options for veterans and their families.

Staff Sergeant Ryan M. Pitts, the 9th living recipient of the Medal of Honor from the War in Afghanistan, and Veteran turned Licensed Therapist, Elizabeth Sherr, joins Ben Hall on OpenLine to talk the need for mental health services for veterans, the stigma that still exists, and options for veterans and their families.

Staff Sergeant Ryan M. Pitts, the 9th living recipient of the Medal of Honor from the War in Afghanistan, and Veteran turned Licensed Therapist, Elizabeth Sherr, joins Ben Hall on OpenLine to talk the need for mental health services for veterans, the stigma that still exists, and options for veterans and their families.

Staff Sergeant Ryan M. Pitts, the 9th living recipient of the Medal of Honor from the War in Afghanistan, and Veteran turned Licensed Therapist, Elizabeth Sherr, joins Ben Hall on OpenLine to talk the need for mental health services for veterans, the stigma that still exists, and options for veterans and their families.

Staff Sergeant Ryan M. Pitts, the 9th living recipient of the Medal of Honor from the War in Afghanistan, and Veteran turned Licensed Therapist, Elizabeth Sherr, joins Ben Hall on OpenLine to talk the need for mental health services for veterans, the stigma that still exists, and options for veterans and their families.

Staff Sergeant Ryan M. Pitts, the 9th living recipient of the Medal of Honor from the War in Afghanistan, and Veteran turned Licensed Therapist, Elizabeth Sherr, joins Ben Hall on OpenLine to talk the need for mental health services for veterans, the stigma that still exists, and options for veterans and their families.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video