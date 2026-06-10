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Victims Voices for Marsy's Law on Nov. 3 Ballot

Although victims rights were addressed in 1998 by the legislature, more emphatic wording guarantee victims same rights as the accused in an Amendment vote on the ballot in November.
Verna Wyatt, Co-Fonder of TN Voices for Victims and Bonnie Brezina, Tennessee State Director for Marsy's Law are our guests.
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When a violent crime is committed in Tennessee and a suspect is arrested, he is given Miranda Rights along with instructions about what will happen. A victim or family of the victim gets no information about their rights or notification if the suspect is released . The accused is released with few restrictions on their freedom while the victim is not notified of such news often resulting in great risk and revictimization. The accused gets his chance to voice their defense, but the victim has no rights for the opportunity to address the court, Marsy's Law would provide a platform to finally be seen by the criminal justice system and be treated with the same respect and access to justice as the accused with constitutional protections through an amendment of Tennessee state law.
For more information:
TN Voices for Victims

MarsysLawForTN.com

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