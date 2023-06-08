Watch Now
Voices for a Safer Tennessee

How can we keep the conversation about gun safety in Tennessee going?
Jennifer Hellmer and Todd Cruse from Voices for a Safer TN join Hunter on this edition of OpenLine.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jennifer Hellmer and Todd Cruse with Voices for a Safer Tennessee join OpenLine to encourage viewers to talk to their lawmakers and their community about how to address gun reform.

