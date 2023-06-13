Watch Now
Volunteer Attorneys and How They Can Help You

What services does the Legal Aid Society offer? Find out how they may be able to help you on this edition of OpenLine.
Olivia Michael hosts this edition of OpenLine and invites viewers to call in about needs that the Legal Aid Society of Middle TN may be able to meet.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 13, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jordan Stringer with the Legal Aid Society joins Olivia Michael on this edition of OpenLine and informs viewers on what exactly the Legal Aid Society does and how it can help them.

