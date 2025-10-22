Volunteering with Hands On powered by the United Way of Greater Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United Way of Greater Nashville serves dozens of non-profit organizations. Hands On Nashville merged with The United Way of Greater Nashville to increase volunteerism throughout Middle Tennessee and better serve communities needing help. This created a centralized place on United Way's website for people to search for volunteer opportunities. Sat. Oct. 25th kicks off Nashville Volunteer Week with a launch party at Centennial Park 10am-noon, spotlighting over 30 non-profit organizations in need of volunteers.

You can also search for flexible and long-term opportunities at:

HandsOn.UnitedWayGreaterNashville.org/calendar