NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United Way of Greater Nashville serves dozens of non-profit organizations. Hands On Nashville merged with The United Way of Greater Nashville to increase volunteerism throughout Middle Tennessee and better serve communities needing help. This created a centralized place on United Way's website for people to search for volunteer opportunities. Sat. Oct. 25th kicks off Nashville Volunteer Week with a launch party at Centennial Park 10am-noon, spotlighting over 30 non-profit organizations in need of volunteers.
You can also search for flexible and long-term opportunities at:
HandsOn.UnitedWayGreaterNashville.org/calendar
Volunteering with Hands On powered by the United Way of Greater Nashville
Kick off event will showcase over 30 non-profits needing volunteers during Nashville Volunteer Week
Posted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United Way of Greater Nashville serves dozens of non-profit organizations. Hands On Nashville merged with The United Way of Greater Nashville to increase volunteerism throughout Middle Tennessee and better serve communities needing help. This created a centralized place on United Way's website for people to search for volunteer opportunities. Sat. Oct. 25th kicks off Nashville Volunteer Week with a launch party at Centennial Park 10am-noon, spotlighting over 30 non-profit organizations in need of volunteers.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.