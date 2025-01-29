NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — ann Seymour from The United Way and host Ben Hall discuss how volunteering is more important now since President Trump has signed an Executive Order freezing Federal Grants and Loans affecting organizations that rely on Federal funding. The two also discuss ways you can help your local communities by volunteering.
Volunteerism in Middle Tennessee - How do you get involved?
Jann Seymour from The United Way joins host Ben Hall.
