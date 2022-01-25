Voting rights bill of 2022 and an overview of what is happening in the Capitol

WTVF-NASHVILLE —What is ahead for the federal government in 2022? Emily Luxen is joined by Dr. John Vile of MTSU to discuss the voting rights bill that stalled in Senate and give the community an overview of what is happening on a federal legislative level on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 13:43:10-05
