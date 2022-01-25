Watch
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

Actions

Voting rights bill of 2022 and an overview of what is happening in the Capitol

What is ahead for the federal government in 2022?
items.[0].videoTitle
What is ahead for the federal government in 2022? Emily Luxen is joined by Dr. John Vile of MTSU to discuss the voting rights bill that stalled in Senate and give the community an overview of what is happening on a federal legislative level on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 13:43:10-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE —What is ahead for the federal government in 2022? Emily Luxen is joined by Dr. John Vile of MTSU to discuss the voting rights bill that stalled in Senate and give the community an overview of what is happening on a federal legislative level on this episode of OpenLine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap