Waste to Wages through the Waste to Jobs Act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee ranks among the bottom states in recycling. We continue to bury our trash while our landfills are at almost maximum capacity. Meanwhile, manufacturers are importing raw materials instead of buying recycled glass, plastic and aluminum right here in our state. The Waste to Jobs Act addresses these issues. Tennessee Environmental Council CEO Jeffrey Barrie and Communications and Community Impact Director Maris Masellis joins host Levi Ismail go through what the Waste to Jobs Act would mean for Tennesseans and the economy. They also announced Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation's Public Listening sessions about their 2035 Solid Waste PlanCLICK to TDEC site and TEC hosting a Solid Waste Forum Nov. 7th at MTSU. Click TEC Link