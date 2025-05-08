WeGo Transit Changes and the Future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sitting in traffic jams going to work, trying to get home after a Titan's game, weaving through side roads to get to a Preds game, missing the last 2 songs to beat the traffic after a concert lets out, or navigating closed streets during week long events like CMA Fest costs you time and creates stress. This summer, the WeGo Transit system is offering a great alternative to driving. Instead of $40 to pay for an Uber, try the bus system for around $4! It is exciting times for Nashville transportation with frequent pickups, security upgrades and new weekday and weekend schedules. Eric Melcher from WeGo Transit answers your questions about Nashville's bus system and lays out the plan for the future. These upgrades means jobs with signing bonuses for drivers, mechanics and other positions. Go to: WeGoTransit.com and click the "Careers" tab or click on the link. WeGo Career Center