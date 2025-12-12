NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are your legal rights when you are involved in any situation? Kevin Kennedy from The Kennedy Law Firm answers your legal questions. On this episode, Kevin and host Chuck Long discuss medical rights and power or attorney vs. durable power of attorney, wills and real estate law. Kevin's biggest tip when you are in a stressful situation that may turn into something legal is "pay attention and remember the details." Jotting down information, taking photos and gathering video evidence is crucial when defending yourself.

This program was paid for by The Kennedy Law Firm