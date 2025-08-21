Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
What is a RMD and How to Use it in Retirement

Financial Advisor Paul Winkler has the answers.
Financial Advisor Paul Winkler talks about RMDs.
OpenLine - 082025 Paul Winkler P1
OpenLine - 082025 Paul Winkler P2
OpenLine - 082025 Paul Winkler P3A
OpenLine - 082025 Paul Winkler P4
OpenLine - 082025 Paul Winkler P5
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Financial Advisor Paul Winkler explains how to use the Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) as you retire. The IRS-mandated withdrawl from retirement accounts like IRA's and 401(K)s can be tricky and you might be leaving money on the table if you withdraw the money too early or too late.
