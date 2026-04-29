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What is ALS and Why is it so Devastating?

Dr. Veronique Belzil and Dr. Amanda Peltier from Vanderbilt explain ALS and how research to find a single test and a cure is in the near future. But research is costly.
Director of the Vanderbilt ALS Research Center Dr. Veronique Belzil and Director of Vanderbilt Health ALS Multidisciplinary Clinic Dr. Amanda Peltier are our guests.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every 90 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with ALS. Every 90 minutes, someone passes away from it. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis is commonly misdiagnosed leading to significant delays in treatment as symptoms mimic other conditions. At this time there is no single test or a cure.

BUT, more than 150 active research projects are happening globally focusing on familial and sporadic forms of ALS. Recent breakthroughs in gene-targeted therapies, targeting protein TDP43, identifying specific nerve cells and other new therapies.

Vanderbilt University ALS Research Center is focusing on better biology-driven research, local studies with blood, saliva, CSF, clinical data and tissue donation to drive discovery toward testing and finding a cure.
Research needs sustained funding beyond federal support. The Vanderbilt ALS Research Center's specialty license plate provides a long-term funding stream for research and patient programs. Pre-order the plate to help make it permanent.

Click the link Drive to Defeat ALS or go to: DriveToDefeatALS.eventbrite.com to pre-order your $35 Tennessee Specialty License Plate. $1,000 pre-orders needed to get this plate on the road.

May 20th, "Reporting the Research" brings together patients, families, clinicians and researcher to share progress and next steps.
For more information: vumc.org/neurology/vanderbilt-als-research-center

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