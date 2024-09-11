Watch Now
What Is Happening at Trousdale Turner?

Nashville Banner reporter Demetria Kalodimos and civil rights attorney Daniel Horwitz are our guests.
Demetria Kalodimos with Nashville Banner and civil rights attorney Daniel Horwitz share what they know about Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility and the potential outcomes of the ongoing investigation by the Department of Justice.
