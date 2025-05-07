What is Stress and What is Psychosis?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When someone is in crisis, is it stress or could it be something more? Aaron Brinen, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center joins host Ben Hall as they discuss the differences between stress and psychosis and how to identify them. In turbulent political and uncertain economic times, stress levels increase, while Dr. Brinen's patients wellness levels decrease. Additional therapies are needed to balance for the stress level increase. Plus, the two discuss ways to address the influence of politics on your mental health.