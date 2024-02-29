Watch Now
What is the State of Tennessee's Juvenile Justice System?

Zoe Jamail, policy coordinator with Disability Rights Tennessee, is our guest.
Zoe Jamail, policy coordinator with Disability Rights Tennessee, joins the show to share how much help is needed in Tennessee's juvenile justice system.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 13:20:13-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We take a look back at 2023 and how the juvenile justice system operated under tight financial constraints, and how these problems can be solved.

