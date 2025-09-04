What Should We Do With Our Garbage?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the city of Murfreesboro continues to grow in population, basic services must be met. 30+ years ago the Middle Point Landfill accepted solid waste from surrounding counties including Davidson. Today, city leaders say 70% of the trash in the city's landfill is not from Murfreesboro. The life of the landfill is only a few years away from capacity. What steps are next for the city? Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland and City Manager Darren Gore lay out their 10 year plan and answer your questions.