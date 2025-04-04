Watch Now
What to do Before Your Parents Need Care

Josh Hunter from Johnson McGinnis Elder Care is our guest.
Josh Hunter an associate attorney with Johnson McGinnis Elder Law is our guest.
What do you need to do to prepare for your loved one's care as they age? Host Ben Hall and Associate Attorney from Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Josh Hunter explain that having a plan and preparing documents in advance will help when transitioning decision making. The two also discuss the differences between a will, probate and trusts. Johnson McGinnis LINK

