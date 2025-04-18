NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you are running, walking, cheering or driving around Nashville, What You Need to Know about the 2025 St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Nashville Marathon. Regional Director of Rock 'n' Roll Running Nashville Brandt Bernat and St. Jude Hero Suzy Meade are our guests. Host Kelsey Gibb, Brandt and Suzy talk about the 25th anniversary of the marathon, its history and what participants can expect at this year's event. The 3 day music-filled event includes the full marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K. Sunday a 1 mile, KIDSROCKS, and Doggie Dash and Friday through Sunday Heath and Fitness Expo at the Music City Center. Suzy talks about how she became a St. Jude Hero and introduces us to a patient and their family treated at the Memphis hospital. The group also discusses the layout of the course and what to do if you are driving around Nashville during the weekend.