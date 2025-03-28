Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+OpenLine

Actions

Where can you Find Answers to your Legal Questions?

Kevin Kennedy from the Kennedy Law Firm has answers on this episode of Ask the Attorney
Kevin Kennedy answers your legal questions.
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Where can you get advice about your legal questions? Kevin Kennedy from the Kennedy Law Firm joins host Chuck Long as they field legal questions from callers on this episode of Ask The Attorney. Topics include motor vehicle accidents, landlord disputes and divorce,
The Kennedy Law Firm LINK

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hockeyverse APRIL1.jpg

News

Music City Smashville Hockey