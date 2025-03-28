NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Where can you get advice about your legal questions? Kevin Kennedy from the Kennedy Law Firm joins host Chuck Long as they field legal questions from callers on this episode of Ask The Attorney. Topics include motor vehicle accidents, landlord disputes and divorce,
Where can you Find Answers to your Legal Questions?
Kevin Kennedy from the Kennedy Law Firm has answers on this episode of Ask the Attorney
