Whether or not Tennessee gets Severe Weather

Newschannel 5 meteorologist Henry Rothenberg joins us.
Newschannel 5 meterologist Henry Rothenberg is our guest.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Has tornado alley shifted or widened? Newschannel 5 meteorologist Henry Rothenberg and host Ben Hall take personal and professional experiences to break down the reasons for severe weather in middle Tennessee. They two recount times when reporting live during historic weather events. They also discuss the National Weather Service DOGE firings and cuts to weather balloon launches that give all meterologist in the US the ability to accurately forecast the weather.

