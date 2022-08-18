WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall discusses why restaurants are closing their doors with Randy Rayburn, consultant at Music City Hospitality Consulting and owner of Midtown Café, on this episode of OpenLine.
Why are Nashville restaurants closing their doors?
What is the current climate in the restaurant industry?
Posted at 12:55 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 13:55:50-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.