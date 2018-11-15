Why aren't students finishing College?

2:13 PM, Nov 15, 2018

Bob Obrahta of TN College Access and Success Network, and Jennifer Hill of the Nashville Education Foundation join OpenLine to discuss the steady decline of student persistence.

Bob Obrahta of TN College Access and Success Network, and Jennifer Hill of the Nashville Education Foundation join OpenLine to discuss the steady decline of student persistence.

Bob Obrahta of TN College Access and Success Network, and Jennifer Hill of the Nashville Education Foundation join OpenLine to discuss the steady decline of student persistence.

Bob Obrohta of TN College Access and Success Network, and Jennifer Hill of the Nashville Education Foundation join OpenLine to discuss the steady decline of student persistence.

Bob Obrohta of TN College Access and Success Network, and Jennifer Hill of the Nashville Education Foundation join OpenLine to discuss the steady decline of student persistence.

Bob Obrohta of TN College Access and Success Network, and Jennifer Hill of the Nashville Education Foundation join OpenLine to discuss the steady decline of student persistence.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video