Why aren't students finishing College?
Bob Obrohta of TN College Access and Success Network, and Jennifer Hill of the Nashville Education Foundation join OpenLine to discuss the steady decline of student persistence.
MorningLine: Driving Safety
As of today there are 902 traffic fatalities in Tennessee. On today's MorningLine we are joined by Lt. Bill Miller with the TN Highway…
MorningLine: Social Security (November 2018)
On today's MorningLine we are joined by Josh Horn with the Social Security Administration to take your calls and questions. Be sure to watch!
Out and About: BiTN
Pam sits down with Melinda Brown of BiTN, to talk about the misconceptions of those who identify as Bisexual.
Out and About: Nashville in Harmony Holiday...
Chuck sits down with Nashville in Harmony to talk about their upcoming Holiday Show, "Making Spirits Bright!"
Out and About- Buzz About November 2018
The Out and About Crew discusses a number of Tennessee gay bars receiving hate mail, and Toxic Masculinity getting a new code of paint.
Elder Care Law November 2018
Barbara McGinnis from Takacs McGinnis joins us for OpenLine.
SCORE on Business: Image Consulting
Mila Grigg from MODA Image Consulting joins SCORE on Business.