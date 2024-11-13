Watch Now
Why Books Are Still Being Removed from School Libraries

Erika Long with Tennessee Library Association and Meredith McKinney with Black Book Project are our guests.
Erika Long with TN Library Association and Meredith McKinney with Black Book Project join this edition of OpenLine.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Erika Long with Tennessee Library Association and Meredith McKinney with Black Book Project share how diverse literature positively impacts students and why some county school districts are still removing books from shelves.

