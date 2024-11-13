NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Erika Long with Tennessee Library Association and Meredith McKinney with Black Book Project share how diverse literature positively impacts students and why some county school districts are still removing books from shelves.
Why Books Are Still Being Removed from School Libraries
Erika Long with Tennessee Library Association and Meredith McKinney with Black Book Project are our guests.
Posted
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.