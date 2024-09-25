Watch Now
Why Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month Matters

Andre Churchwell with Vanderbilt University, along with Loraine S. Paz and Yuri Cunza with the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, are our guests.
Various guests affiliated with Vanderbilt's Then and Now program join OpenLine to share why it is important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Why does observing Hispanic Heritage matter and, on a local level, how has the Hispanic/Latinx community contributed to Nashville's economy?

