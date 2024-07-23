NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to some neo-Nazi members, Nashville has some of the loosest First Amendment laws, which is one of many reasons why they decided to spread antisemitic hate last week. Watch the full show to learn about what the hate was predicated on and how to fight it.
Why the Sudden Uptick in neo-Nazi Demonstrations?
Rabbi Dan Horwitz with Jewish Federation of Nashville is our guest.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jul 23, 2024
