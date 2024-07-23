Watch Now
Why the Sudden Uptick in neo-Nazi Demonstrations?

Rabbi Dan Horwitz with Jewish Federation of Nashville is our guest.
Rabbi Dan Horwitz, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Nashville, joins the program to enlighten viewers on why so many neo-Nazi groups travelled to Nashville and why
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to some neo-Nazi members, Nashville has some of the loosest First Amendment laws, which is one of many reasons why they decided to spread antisemitic hate last week. Watch the full show to learn about what the hate was predicated on and how to fight it.

