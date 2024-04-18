Watch Now
Will Israel Wage War Against Iran?

Dr. Thomas Schwartz, Vanderbilt University Professor of History and Political Science, is our guest.
Dr. Thomas Schwartz, history and political science professor at Vanderbilt, joins the program to discuss the developments in the Israel/Hamas conflict six months later.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Apr 18, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Israel recently intercepted a missile attack launched by Iran. Does this mean retaliation? Will the conflict in the Middle East continue indefinitely? Find out what we know.

