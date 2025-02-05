NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Barbara McGinnis from Johnson and McGinnis Elder Care Law Firm joins host Ben Hall as they look into ways wills, trusts and estate planning could go wrong without the proper guidance. The two dive into the control of monetary disbursement trusts have over wills and some of the pitfalls of estate planning.
tn-elderlaw.com
Wills, Trusts and Estate Planning Failures
Elder Care lawyer Barbara McGinnis joins host Ben Hall as they discuss the pitfalls of estate planning.
Posted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Barbara McGinnis from Johnson and McGinnis Elder Care Law Firm joins host Ben Hall as they look into ways wills, trusts and estate planning could go wrong without the proper guidance. The two dive into the control of monetary disbursement trusts have over wills and some of the pitfalls of estate planning.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.