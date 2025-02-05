Watch Now
Wills, Trusts and Estate Planning Failures

Elder Care lawyer Barbara McGinnis joins host Ben Hall as they discuss the pitfalls of estate planning.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Barbara McGinnis from Johnson and McGinnis Elder Care Law Firm joins host Ben Hall as they look into ways wills, trusts and estate planning could go wrong without the proper guidance. The two dive into the control of monetary disbursement trusts have over wills and some of the pitfalls of estate planning.
