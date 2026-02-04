Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wills, Trusts and Powers of Attorney

Attorney and Partner of Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law Barbara McGinnis reveals what are the documents you need to make sure your directives are followed after you are gone.
Barbara McGinnis from Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law is our guest.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are the most important documents you need to have to make sure your directives are followed after your death? Attorney and Partner of Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law Barbara McGinnis joins host Ben Hall as they discuss what you need to do now to make sure your wishes are kept after you pass. The two discuss wills, trusts, durable, general, medical and financial powers of attorney, plus they answer your questions about planning for your family's future.

This program was paid for by: Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning

