Winter Blues: Understanding Seasonal Affective Disorder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — James McKenzie, DO and Medical Director of Triony Behavioral Health explains how to identify Seasonal Affective Disorder and help you understand the mind and body's response to seasonal changes. He and host Ben Hall discuss how Winter Blues can disrupt the body's internal clock and affect mood-related brain chemicals so much that it is categorized as a subtype of major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder. McKenzie advises if your depression gets to be to a point that you don't want to do something that you normally like to do, then it may be time to talk to a trained professional about it. Although SAD affects mostly women, 1 in 5 men can be affected by Seasonal Affective Disorder. Triony Behavioral Health specializes in mental health services for men.

If you are in crisis please call or text : 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.