Working on your 2024 Taxes? Legal Aid Society answers your questions.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As tax season approaches, questions about filing taxes become increasingly pertinent. On this episode of OpenLine, tax attorney Mary Gillum from the Legal Aid Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free legal representation and advice to those who qualify helped individuals in understanding their tax responsibilities and rights. Key concerns raised included how child support obligations affect tax filing and the implications for individuals whose sole income source is Social Security.

A critical issue discussed was the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a significant tax benefit for lower-income individuals. It was reported that many taxpayers who qualify for the EITC, particularly those earning less than $25,000, often experience challenges when seeking this credit.

