Wounded Warriors Remember 911

Melvin Gatewood and Jason Michael from Wounded Warrior Project talk about serving and where they were during when the planes hit the World Trade Center.
Veterans from the Wounded Warrior Project give insight to those serving and how 911 affected them.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wounded Warrior Project was started in 2003 by veterans and their friends to provide immediate, essential comfort items to severely injured service members returning from home after conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. What started as backpacks filled with comfort items quickly turned into services including; physical health, mental well-being, financial readiness, employment assistance, and advocacy for service members. The project was designed for the need of post -911 veterans and their families with specialized support programs.
Jason Michael and Melvin Gatewood join host Ben Hall as they remember 911 and discuss how The Wounded Warrior Project assists veterans transition to civilian life.
