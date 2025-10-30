Your Davidson County Property Assessment Questions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Assessor of Property for Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County Vivian Wilhoite answers questions and clears up misconceptions about the controversial 2025 property assessment. When Davidson County residents opened their property assessment notices this year, many experienced sticker shock. Every four years a reassessment takes place. The 2021assessment was in 2021 was based on 2020 pandemic-era property values. In the years since,Davidson County's economy has exploded driving residential and commercial properties values up an average of 45%. Wilhoite explains a crucial point many residents missed: while property values increased significantly, Tennessee law requires tax rates to decrease proportionally. However, Metro Nashville's rising operational costs prompted the City Council to approve a 39% tax increase, creating the perfect storm for higher tax bills. Now that residents have received their tax bill, state officials are raising questions about the 2025 reassessment process. Wilhoitedefends the assessment sent in April and stands behind the appeal process that closed in June. The bottom line for homeowners: Appeals for the assessment is closed for 2025, but residents can file informal and formal appeal starting in 2026. For more information, call 615-862-6080 Monday- Friday 8am-4:30pm or visit: padctn.org

