Your Rights When in Debt

Attorneys from the Legal Aid Society Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands answer your questions about what to do if your debt goes to collections including your rights and options.
Patrick Hodges and Zachary Oswald, attorneys for Legal Aid Society answer your questions about debt.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Recent numbers out for 2025 about debt collection are disturbing. Nationally 23% of adults have debt sent to a collection agency. In Tennessee numbers increase to 28% and in Davidson County 26% of adults have unpaid debt in collections. Why is Tennessee above the national average? How do payday loan and credit card companies with their charges, fees and penalties play into consumers paying almost 300% in interest? What are your rights when creditors call, email and text demanding money? Our experts from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands attorneys Patrick Hodges and Zachary Oswald can help break down what options you have when it comes to these predatory lending and recovery practices.

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands

