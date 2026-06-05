YouTubers Shaking Up the Film Industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With low budget films from creators who cut their teeth on YouTube taking #1 and #2 spots at the box office this week, the film industry is on notice. Young audiences want original content & will fill seats in theaters.

American supernatural psychological horror film Obsession written, directed and edited by Curry Barker raked in $148 million world wide and in its 2nd and 3rd week increased ticket sales- making film history. Quite the ROI since film costs were $750,000.

The American science fiction psychological horror film Backrooms based on Kane Parsons' web series broke out opening weekend with $81.5 in box office receipts. Making it the highest grossing original non-book, non-sequel horror launch ever. It has made $118 million on a $10 million budget.

Both of these films made from YouTubers came in at #1 and #2 beating out Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Is this the beginning of a trend?

Nashville Scene Film Critic Jason Shawhan gives us the details about these 2 films as well as thoughts about some mainstream movies out this summer.