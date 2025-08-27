YWCA Community Programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee provides help for domestic violence, youth empowerment, workforce development, social justice and advocacy. Sharon K. Roberson, President and CEO YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee join host Ben Hall as they discuss the rise of domestic violence in our state. Latest ranking hold Tennessee as top 10 in the nation for reported domestic violence-related homicides. During its 127 years of serving women and girls, the Weaver Domestic Violence Center is the largest provider of emergency shelter and services for domestic violence victims in the state of Tennessee. They help women, families and emergency pet shelter for domestic violence survivors. Crisis Help Line number is 1-800-334-4628. Their Crisis Text Line is 615-983-5170. Or go to LINK for YWCA of Nashville and Middle TN