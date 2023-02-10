Watch Now
Zulfat Suara

The State Legislature has proposed changing part of John Lewis Way to name it after Donald Trump. What is the metro council's response?
Metro Councilwoman At Large Zulfat Suara joins Rhori to talk about the proposed street name changes happening in Nashville.
Posted at 10:26 AM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 11:26:23-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Zulfat Suara, metro councilwoman at large, joins Rhori to discuss the impact of potentially naming part of Rep. John Lewis Way after Donald Trump.

