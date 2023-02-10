WTVF-NASHVILLE — Zulfat Suara, metro councilwoman at large, joins Rhori to discuss the impact of potentially naming part of Rep. John Lewis Way after Donald Trump.
Zulfat Suara
The State Legislature has proposed changing part of John Lewis Way to name it after Donald Trump. What is the metro council's response?
