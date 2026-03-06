Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Organizations that Invest in the LGBTQIA+ Community

Pride Night at the Nashville Predators, A Gala from the Human Rights Campaign, and Opulence at the Opera from We Are One Recovery are three fabulous events to attend this spring.
Amy Bratten and Jareck Elmasian from the Nashville Predators, Dakerri Rhone from the Human Rights Campaign, and Chad Curtis and Jason Emerson from We are One Recovery are our guests.
Out and About Today - 030626
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three big events that celebrate the LGBTQAI+ community are highlighted.
Amy Bratten and Jareck Elmasian from the Nashville Predators want to make sure you fill the arena Thursday, March 26th starting at 5pm with a Plaza Party and then 7pm as the Preds take on the New Jersey Devils. For Tickets: Pride Night Tickets

Dakerri Rhone, from the Human Rights Campaign is having their HRC Nashville Dinner Saturday, March 14th at the JW Marriott Nashville. For Tickets: 2026 HRC Nashville Dinner

Chad Curtis and Jason Emerson with We are One Recovery specializes in Residential Recovery for the LGBTQAI+ community. Their gala this year is Opulence at the Opera- brunch and silent auction. Sunday, April 19th 11a-2p. For Tickets: Opulence at the Opera

