Organizations that Invest in the LGBTQIA+ Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three big events that celebrate the LGBTQAI+ community are highlighted.

Amy Bratten and Jareck Elmasian from the Nashville Predators want to make sure you fill the arena Thursday, March 26th starting at 5pm with a Plaza Party and then 7pm as the Preds take on the New Jersey Devils. For Tickets: Pride Night Tickets

Dakerri Rhone, from the Human Rights Campaign is having their HRC Nashville Dinner Saturday, March 14th at the JW Marriott Nashville. For Tickets: 2026 HRC Nashville Dinner

Chad Curtis and Jason Emerson with We are One Recovery specializes in Residential Recovery for the LGBTQAI+ community. Their gala this year is Opulence at the Opera- brunch and silent auction. Sunday, April 19th 11a-2p. For Tickets: Opulence at the Opera