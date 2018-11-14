Out and About: Nashville in Harmony Holiday Concert

2:45 PM, Nov 14, 2018
4 hours ago

Chuck sits down with Nashville in Harmony to talk about their upcoming Holiday Show, "Making Spirits Bright!"

Chuck sits down with Nashville in Harmony to talk about their upcoming Holiday Show, "Making Spirits Bright!"

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video