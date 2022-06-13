Watch
2022 Pride Preview

What does Nashville Pride 2022 have planned?
Chuck Long is joined by Mac Huffington, President of Nashville PRIDE, to discuss details about this year’s Pride. Later, he is joined by fellow co-host Brent Meredith to discuss their experience with Pride in previous years and what it means to them on this episode of Out &amp; About Today.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jun 13, 2022
