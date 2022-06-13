2022 Pride Preview

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Chuck Long is joined by Mac Huffington, President of Nashville PRIDE, to discuss details about this year’s Pride. Later, he is joined by fellow co-host Brent Meredith to discuss their experience with Pride in previous years and what it means to them on this episode of Out & About Today.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jun 13, 2022
