NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Who will will the man in gold? Oscar predictions revealed on this week's Out and About Today. Host Chuck Long and writer/producer/director Del Shores give their opinion on who will win Best Actress and Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress and Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director, Best Picture and Best Screenplay. Let's see who has the most right!
2025 Oscar Predictions
Host Chuck Long and producer/director/writer Del Shores tell their Oscar predictions.
