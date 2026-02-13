Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsChannel 5+Out and About Today

Actions

2026 Oscar Predictions

Director, Producer and Writer Del Shores joins host Chuck Long as they reveal their picks for this year's highly contested Academy Awards categories.
Director, Producer and Writer Del Shores is out guest.
Out and About - 021226 2026 Oscar Predictions
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's Oscar season! Director, Producer and writer Del Shores is back joining host Chuck Long on the Oscar Prediction show. They reveal their picks for some of the most contested categories in this year's Academy Awards. Nominees in Best Performance by a Supporting Actress and Actor, Best Performance by a Leading Actress and Actor, Achievement in Directing and Best Picture. How do your picks line up with Del and Chuck?

Plus, Del Shores has a new show in Birmingham called "The Recipe Box", a southern dramedy about heartbreak, healing and unexpected connection. Now - Feb. 22nd.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.