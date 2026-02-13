2026 Oscar Predictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's Oscar season! Director, Producer and writer Del Shores is back joining host Chuck Long on the Oscar Prediction show. They reveal their picks for some of the most contested categories in this year's Academy Awards. Nominees in Best Performance by a Supporting Actress and Actor, Best Performance by a Leading Actress and Actor, Achievement in Directing and Best Picture. How do your picks line up with Del and Chuck?

Plus, Del Shores has a new show in Birmingham called "The Recipe Box", a southern dramedy about heartbreak, healing and unexpected connection. Now - Feb. 22nd.