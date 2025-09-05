A TPAC Broadway Season Preview

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A look at TPAC's 2025-26 Broadway Season. Host Chuck Long and Tennessee Performing Arts Center President/CEO Jennifer Turner preview six Nashville premieres- The Wiz, Suffs, Back to the Future, Some Like It Hot, Water for Elephants, including Tony award winning Best Musical "The Outsiders". They also present the return of a Disney classic Beauty and the Beast and smash hit Hamilton with special add-on presentations of Les Miserables, Six and Book of Mormon. Click link for more information about these shows. TPAC Broadway Series
